Need for concrete guidelines to solve issues faced by young adult orphans: Neelam Gorhe

“The department of Social Justice and Women and Child Development is always considered ‘secondary’ in the government which leads to a ‘waste paper basket approach’ towards certain issues. We need concrete guidelines about various hurdles faced by young adult orphans and also the implementation of Integrated Child Protection Scheme,” said Dr Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson, Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Gorhe was speaking at a programme organised by the Pune International Centre (PIC) at Yashada for unveiling the policy paper about the aftercare of young adult orphans, written by Prabhakar Karandikar, former divisional commissioner of Pune and Aditya Charegaonkar, doctoral research scholar, TISS.

Gorhe also said that being a deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council, she looks forward to conducting a discussion with ministers, officials, NGOs and experts to issue these guidelines, where she’ll consider the recommendations of this policy paper by PIC.

Gorhe said, ‘’The guidelines must also be formed for the security and protection of all the children living in any institutional care, including orphans, special children and children of nomadic tribes. NGOs that are doing good work can be involved in this regard and Dakshata Committees can be formed to protect children.’’

Nimbalkar said, ‘The Government and the society at large possess equal responsibility of young adult orphans. Awareness must be created in society about this fact while making follow-ups with the government regarding consideration of the recommendations of this policy paper presented by PIC.’’

‘’According to the census of 2011, there were 47.2 crore children that were in the age group of 0 to 18 years. From this, at least 2.5 crore children are considered deprived…” said Karandikar.