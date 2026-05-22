Need for climate sensitive, locally responsive healthcare systems: Dr Soumya Swaminathan

She was in Pune to deliver the 9th Banoo Coyaji Oration organised by KEM Hospital Research centre and KEM Hospital.

By Piyush M Padwale

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Fellow of Royal Society and Chairperson of the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation on Friday made a strong case for making health systems climate-sensitive and locally responsive.

“Climate change is impacting health outcomes , while disproportionately impacting women, children, and vulnerable communities. Air pollution remains one of the biggest threats to life expectancy, with nearly 70 percent of Indians living in areas exceeding safe air quality standards. Heat-related illnesses and mortality are also rising, alongside the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, injuries, and ageing-related health concerns,” Dr Swaminathan said.

She was in Pune to deliver the 9th Banoo Coyaji Oration organised by KEM Hospital Research centre and KEM Hospital. Speaking on “Community, Climate and Care – Reviving People-Centred Public Health Systems,” Dr Swaminathan said that cities need resilient, sustainable infrastructure that supports both people and the planet.