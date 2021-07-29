Nearly 8 lakh people in 14 districts hit by flood: Maharashtra health dept

A total of 47 and 45 areas respectively were affected in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts. (File Photo)

According to the state health department data, incessant rainfall last week affected 7.9 lakh people across 628 villages and cities in 14 districts in Maharashtra.

Till date, as many as 743 medical teams have been sent to these areas, State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate said. According to the health department, at least 22 primary health centres, 52 sub-centres and a rural hospital were damaged by the flood, and the amount of loss is around Rs 1.34 crore.

While 24/7 control rooms have been set up at the flood-hit districts, the main control room is in Pune. Data from the health department showed that 224 villages were affected in Kolhapur. Total 3.8 lakh people in the district were impacted by the flood and 338 medical teams were sent there.

The data showed that in Sangli, total 92 villages and 89,413 people were affected, while 85 villages in Satara with total 52,826 people were affected by the flood.

In Pune district, seven areas with 1,013 people were affected due to the heavy to very heavy rainfall last week. Several areas in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Kalyan, Badlapur, Akola, Amravati and Chandrapur were also affected due to the incessant rainfall.

Total 131, 43 and two shelters were set up at Kolhapur, Sangli and Ratnagiri. Medical teams conducted house-to-house visit for water quality surveillance, and tankers were sent to provide drinking water. As a prophylactic measure to prevent leptospirosis, doxycycline tablets were given.