Nearly 5 lakh vaccinated against Covid-19 across Maharashtra

Nearly 5 lakh persons have been vaccinated against SARS-CoV2 in Maharashtra since the massive inoculation drive began on January 16.

Across the country, a total of 65.28 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated.

There are 625 vaccination centres across the state and a total of 10.54 lakh healthcare workers have been registered on the Co-Win app. Of these, 4.68 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated. Another 5.47 lakh frontline workers have been registered on the Co-Win app and of these, 41,453 have got the shots till date.

State Health department officials said that in the third phase, people above 50 years with co-morbid conditions will get registered from the first week of March.

In Pune region, which includes Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, a total of 81,966 healthcare workers have been inoculated. A total of 1.72 lakh healthcare workers have been registered for the vaccination, of which 1.13 lakh are from Pune district while Satara has registered 26,758 and Satara 32,373 healthcare workers.

“So far, 47.4 percent of the target has been met with,” said Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune region.

Vaccinations for frontline workers has started and a total of 1.12 lakh have been registered in Pune region, of which 84,154 are from Pune district, 11,904 from Satara and 16,253 from Solapur. Pune district has completed 2,306 vaccinations of frontline workers, of which PMC count is at 20, while Pune Rural has inoculated 1,654 frontline workers and PCMC is at 632. Overall, 7,399 frontline workers have been vaccinated in Pune region.

Total 589 minor adverse events

Health officials have reported a total of 589 minor adverse events following immunisation in Pune region. Of this, maximum of 481 are from Pune district, with 11 from PMC area, 74 from Pune Rural and 396 from PCMC. Satara has reported 68 minor adverse events while Solapur has reported 31.

