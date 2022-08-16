scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Nearly 1.5k cases, 43 deaths: Maharashtra records uptick in swine flu cases

Among the deceased, 13 are from Pune, six from Nashik, five from Thane, and four from Nagpur.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
August 16, 2022 7:00:53 pm
swine flue, indian expressThere has been a significant rise in the number of A (H1N1) cases, or the swine flu, across Maharashtra with the highest number of patients. (File Representational Photo)

There has been a significant rise in the number of A (H1N1) cases, or the swine flu, across Maharashtra with the highest number of patients in Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik. From January till mid-August at least 1,449 persons were detected with swine flu and 43 persons died of the infection.

Among the deceased, 13 are from Pune, six from Nashik, five from Thane and four from Nagpur. Maharashtra has seen 3,735 deaths due to swine flu since the pandemic in 2009. Around 35,407 persons were infected with swine flu in the last 13 years according to a state health department data. Pune has reported 361 cases of swine flu followed by 291 in Mumbai and 245 in Thane this year.

“Maharashtra’s overall surveillance and laboratory network has been regularly picking up cases, be it Covid or swine flu,” Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, told The Indian Express. Swine flu has become endemic since the pandemic in 2009 and deaths are largely among the higher age group with co-morbid conditions, Dr Awate added.

At the intensive care unit of Noble Hospital for instance, of the 15 patients, one has Covid while 14 are affected by the H1N1 virus. Chief intensivist at Noble Hospital Dr Ameet Dravid said, “We are also getting H1N1 patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome related to bilateral pneumonia,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA — new weapon systems hande...Premium
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA — new weapon systems hande...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise

Dr Pradeep D’Costa, chief intensivist at KEM Hospital, said of the five patients with pneumonia at the hospital, three have swine flu, one is affected by covid and one may be a case of some viral or bacterial infection. The main symptoms of swine flu include fever, sore throat and body ache and treatment within the first seven days of the symptoms includes oseltamivir.

According to the state health department data, in 2009, there were 5,278 cases of H1N1 virus in Maharashtra and 268 deaths. In 2010, the numbers had climbed to 6,118 cases and 669 deaths. The next few years till 2015 saw less numbers. However, in 2015, there were 8,583 cases and 905 deaths due to swine flu. There was a brief respite in 2016 but the numbers rose when the state registered 6,144 cases and 778 deaths in 2017, 2,594 cases and 462 deaths in 2018 and 2,287 cases and 246 deaths in 2019. There was a lull in 2020 and 2021 when deaths were reported in single digits. However, this year, the state has already recorded 43 deaths and 1,449 cases.

Staying safe

With respiratory infections thriving best during monsoons, experts called for wearing of masks. “It would be desirable to have the government authorities issue some guidelines on masking,” Dr Vineeta Bal, noted immunologist with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, told The Indian Express.

Advertisement

Covid-19 is moving towards endemicity and there will be ups and downs in terms of figures. Now, with increasing cases of fever and differential diagnosis, be it swine flu or dengue, what needs to be remembered is the need to stay protected in crowded places by wearing masks,” Dr Bal said. The expert noted that evidence has shown that the Omicron and sub-variants have not been of a “killer” type but spread more easily.

“Hence, the susceptibility of the population remains, especially among the paediatric age group. Sadly, we have completely let go of masking as an option. Wearing a mask would be an advantage as not only do I protect myself but others as well,” Dr Bal added.

More from Pune

Combined tests of Covid-19, H1N1 and routine influenza cost nothing less than Rs 6,000 in private hospitals. With the cities showing a spike in H1N1 cases, there has been a demand to regulate the rates of laboratory tests to detect the infection. The high cost makes it nearly impossible for someone to get each member of the family tested, said a patient’s relative on condition of anonymity. The relative added, “There should be some effort to restrict the price for testing for H1N1 virus.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 07:00:53 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Anshul Avijit writes: My grandfather drank from the 'savarna' pitcher. It...
Anshul Avijit writes: My grandfather drank from the 'savarna' pitcher. It...
In the death of a Dalit student, betrayal of the vision of freedom
In the death of a Dalit student, betrayal of the vision of freedom
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
HashtagPolitics: Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
HashtagPolitics: Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Bihar Cabinet decoded: RJD’s ‘MY-plus’ push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-te...
Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

K'taka CM downplays BJP minister’s ‘non-functioning govt’ remark

K'taka CM downplays BJP minister’s ‘non-functioning govt’ remark

'Some leaders instigating workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

'Some leaders instigating workers': Gehlot's veiled attack on Pilot

Living with Type 1 diabetes and insulin shots, she is now a marathon runner

Living with Type 1 diabetes and insulin shots, she is now a marathon runner

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
ExplainSpeaking

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

Premium
BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement