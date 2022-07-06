NDRF stations 17 teams in Konkan, West Maharashtra amid heavy rains

With heavy to very heavy rain being reported in Konkan and Western Maharashtra, the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent 17 of its 18 teams to these areas to tackle any emergency. The move comes after the government requested the NDRF to send its teams to these regions.

One team of the NDRF is on standby at its headquarters to handle any situation in the Pune district.

Earlier on Sunday, the NDRF had deployed its seven teams — five in Mumbai and one each in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts — following an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As on Wednesday morning, 10 more of its teams were being deployed in the coastal districts and Western Maharashtra.

As on Wednesday morning, the district-wise deployment of NDRF teams was as follows: Sindhudurg (one), Ratnagiri (two teams in Chiplun area), Raigad (two teams in Mahad area), Mumbai (five), Thane (two), Palghar (one), Kolhapur (two), Satara (one). One team has been deployed in Nagpur for response to any situation arising in Vidarbha. One team is stationed at NDRF headquarters at Sudumbare for response in Pune, especially on the backdrop of very heavy rains being reported in the Ghat areas of Pune district.

The teams have been holding meetings with respective local administrations, authorities from flood-prone and landslide-prone areas and have chalked out a plan of action in each of these regions. On Monday evening, rising water levels were reported from the low-lying areas of Chiplun town.

The 5th Battalion of the NDRF is headquartered at Sudumbare near Talegaon in the Pune district and has 18 teams comprising 45 personnel each. The teams are equipped with boats, rescue equipment and the members include engineering, paramedic, technical experts and also a dog squad. The configurations of these teams change according to the nature of the emergency.

During the monsoon last year, heavy flooding was reported in Chiplun as the Vashishthi river overflowed into the town after heavy rainfall.