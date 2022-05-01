NDRF, PMRDA and fire departments take part in combined firefighting training exercise

To train personnel in firefighting and exercise the capabilities of combined forces of all agencies including military and civil, a combined firefighting exercise named ‘AGNI DAMAN-22’ was conducted at 29 Field Ammunition Depot, Dehu Road, under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command on Saturday. The exercise included personnel from forces of various agencies, including military and civil bodies.

According to Headquarters Southern Command, the exercise was held as the onset of summer and extremely high temperature conditions prevalent in areas in and around Pune have severely increased the fire hazard factor.

“A total of 35 firefighting columns including 12 from civil agencies like NDRF, SDRF, MC Alandi, Fire Department Pimpri Chinchwad, PMRDA Akurdi, MIDC Ambi Talegaon, MC Talegaon Dhabade, Nagar Parishad Chakan, Main Fire Department Bhawani Peth, Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra Vehicle Ltd and Bajaj Auto participated actively in the exercise. Drills and procedures, including swift response strategy against all types of fire was rehearsed in a coordinated manner,” stated a press release.