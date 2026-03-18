NDA to bring in women physical trainers to address training needs of women cadets

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The National Defence Academy (NDA) is working towards inducting women physical trainers to better address the training needs of its women cadets, Commandant Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi said on Wednesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Sabhikhi Cup-26, a prestigious inter-academy sports meet hosted by the NDA, Jaggi said the move recognises that while women cadets train alongside their male counterparts on equal terms, their physiology requires tailored physical conditioning.
The event saw 92 women cadets from various military academies compete for the first time. Watching a high-energy volleyball match between NDA and Indian Naval Academy women cadets, Jaggi praised their drive. “One must see their level of passion and determination. Their desire to win laurels for their academies reflects their commitment. It is a proud and historic moment for us,” he said.
On the need for female trainers, he said the decision stems from physiological realities, not any gap in performance. “The girl cadets are performing exceptionally well alongside their male counterparts in all physical activities. But their physiology is different, so the training needs to be tuned accordingly. That is why we have approached the competent authorities for female physical trainers,” Jaggi said.
He pointed to the ‘Josh Run’ – a gruelling overnight endurance exercise in the final term – as proof of the women cadets’ mettle. “It is one of the toughest tests of endurance, teamwork and willpower, and they have come through with distinction,” he said.
Since women cadets were first inducted into the NDA, the academy has steadily upgraded its infrastructure while ensuring no differentiation in standards or curriculum. “Training standards are identical for male and female cadets. With women now serving across arms and services, the operational demands are the same, and so must be the preparation,” Jaggi said.
The first batch of women cadets to pass out from the NDA is expected to be commissioned into the armed forces within the next few months, after completing advanced military training at their respective academies.
NDA overhauls curriculum around AI, drones and modern warfare
In a parallel development, the NDA is overhauling its academic curriculum to incorporate emerging domains such as artificial intelligence, drone technology, space and information warfare, and machine learning.
The curriculum overhaul, Jaggi said, is driven by the rapid evolution of warfare and growing dependence on technology. “Early orientation to such subjects has become essential,” he said. The revision is being carried out by two internal bodies, the Academic Study Group (ASG) and the Inter-Services Study Group (ISSG), which periodically review course content.
He added that “Cadets who are medically boarded out during training will not lose their academic prospects, as the NDA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with several universities and institutes to ensure continued opportunities for them.”