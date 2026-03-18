NDA to bring in women physical trainers to address training needs of women cadets

Since women cadets were first inducted into the NDA, the academy has steadily upgraded its infrastructure while ensuring no differentiation in standards or curriculum. (Representational image/File)

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is working towards inducting women physical trainers to better address the training needs of its women cadets, Commandant Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Sabhikhi Cup-26, a prestigious inter-academy sports meet hosted by the NDA, Jaggi said the move recognises that while women cadets train alongside their male counterparts on equal terms, their physiology requires tailored physical conditioning.

The event saw 92 women cadets from various military academies compete for the first time. Watching a high-energy volleyball match between NDA and Indian Naval Academy women cadets, Jaggi praised their drive. “One must see their level of passion and determination. Their desire to win laurels for their academies reflects their commitment. It is a proud and historic moment for us,” he said.