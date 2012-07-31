NDA recruitment scam: Bail pleas of six accused rejected

CBI special judge D R Mahajan on Monday rejected bail pleas of six accused in the National Defence Academy (NDA) recruitment scam.

The bail pleas of Col Kulbir Singh,staff officer to NDA commandant,Col A K Singh,presiding officer of examinations,Balkrishna Charanlal Kanojia,Vishnu Prasad Sharma,Ramesh Dilip Gaikwad and Suhas Waghmare were rejected,even as the bails pleas of Dattatreya Eknath Shitkal and Manoj Maruti Shitkal were rejected last week.

CBI special prosecutor Vivek Saxena had opposed the bail pleas on grounds that the alleged crime had taken place in the prestigious national institution and that releasing the accused on bail would send a wrong signal to the society. The two colonels are working at high posts in the NDA and there is possibility of purchasing the witnesses either by threatening them or by offering them huge amounts,he argued. Saxena stated that Shitkal brothers who were denied bail despite having a comparatively lesser role in the scam,the other must not be let out on bail.

The CBI has alleged that the eight accused and some others,who are yet to be identified,conspired to obtain illegal gratification from the applicants for the 97 posts that included lower division clerks,civilian motor drivers,cooks,gardeners,chowkidars and cleaners. The gratification was sought by abusing the official position of Colonel A K Singh.

Meanwhile,the court is awaiting the reply of defence lawyers pertaining to the CBIs application seeking narco analysis test on all the eight accused.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App