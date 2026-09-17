Defence security personnel at NDA Pune dies days after gunshot wound

The Pune police have registered an accidental death report and launched an inquiry into the death of R K Singh from Pune.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
2 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 17, 2026 02:16 PM IST
NDA Pune cadet deathNational Defence Academy, Pune (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

A 46-year-old defence security personnel posted at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune died Wednesday, days after he was found with a gunshot wound to the neck at a security outpost, the Pune police said.

R K Singh, 46, from Bihar was part of the Defence Security Corps platoon at the NDA. “Singh was found with a gunshot wound on the morning of September 11. He was admitted to a military hospital, said Senior Inspector Raghvendra Kshirsagar, in-charge of the Uttamnagar police station.

“Initial findings suggest the gunshot wound was caused by his service rifle. We have registered an accidental death report and an inquiry has been launched. We have spoken to the NDA authorities and are coordinating with them for the probe. We are yet to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident.” Senior Inspector Kshirsagar said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

An accidental death report is a preliminary case registration for any ‘unnatural death’ including suicide, accident, or suspicious death under other circumstances and becomes a starting point of a probe into it.

The incident comes days after an Army soldier of Havildar rank posted at the NDA was found dead on a railway track. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances. Havildar Jagtar Singh was from Punjab’s Mansa district. At around 5.30 pm, on September 1, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) found the soldier’s body on the railway track linking Khadki and Shivaji Nagar. Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune, are probing the case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments