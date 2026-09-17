Defence security personnel at NDA Pune dies days after gunshot wound

A 46-year-old defence security personnel posted at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune died Wednesday, days after he was found with a gunshot wound to the neck at a security outpost, the Pune police said.

R K Singh, 46, from Bihar was part of the Defence Security Corps platoon at the NDA. “Singh was found with a gunshot wound on the morning of September 11. He was admitted to a military hospital, said Senior Inspector Raghvendra Kshirsagar, in-charge of the Uttamnagar police station.

“Initial findings suggest the gunshot wound was caused by his service rifle. We have registered an accidental death report and an inquiry has been launched. We have spoken to the NDA authorities and are coordinating with them for the probe. We are yet to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident.” Senior Inspector Kshirsagar said.