Defence security personnel at NDA Pune dies days after gunshot wound

2 min readPuneUpdated: Sep 17, 2026 02:16 PM IST
A 46-year-old defence security personnel posted at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune died Wednesday, days after he was found with a gunshot wound to the neck at a security outpost, the Pune police said.
R K Singh, 46, from Bihar was part of the Defence Security Corps platoon at the NDA. “Singh was found with a gunshot wound on the morning of September 11. He was admitted to a military hospital, said Senior Inspector Raghvendra Kshirsagar, in-charge of the Uttamnagar police station.
“Initial findings suggest the gunshot wound was caused by his service rifle. We have registered an accidental death report and an inquiry has been launched. We have spoken to the NDA authorities and are coordinating with them for the probe. We are yet to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the incident.” Senior Inspector Kshirsagar said.
An accidental death report is a preliminary case registration for any ‘unnatural death’ including suicide, accident, or suspicious death under other circumstances and becomes a starting point of a probe into it.
The incident comes days after an Army soldier of Havildar rank posted at the NDA was found dead on a railway track. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances. Havildar Jagtar Singh was from Punjab’s Mansa district. At around 5.30 pm, on September 1, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) found the soldier’s body on the railway track linking Khadki and Shivaji Nagar. Government Railway Police (GRP), Pune, are probing the case.