NDA pays homage to Wing Commander who died in MiG-21 crash

THE National Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday paid homage to Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who died in a MIG-21 fighter jet mishap last week.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance at the NDA on Tuesday in memory of Wing Commander Sinha, who died in the flying accident during a training sortie on board MIG-21 on December 24 at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Wing Commander Harshit Sinha was an alumnus of 104th NDA Course, Oscar (O) Squadron.

NDA Commandant Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor paid homage to the Wing Commander in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity. All senior officials of the academy were present to pay their last respects. “Today, as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honour in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” read a press statement from the academy. The ‘Hut of Remembrance’ at NDA is a cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.