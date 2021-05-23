NDA pays homage to Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary who died in fighter crash

A wreath-laying ceremony was organized at the 'Hut of Remembrance' at the National Defence Academy in Pune on Saturday to pay tributes to late Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary. (Express photo)

A wreath-laying ceremony was organized at the ‘Hut of Remembrance’ at the National Defence Academy in Pune on Saturday to pay tributes to late Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary, who died during a fighter aircraft crash in Punjab’s Moga district.

The MiG-21 Bison aircraft was on an operational sortie from Suratgarh in Rajasthan when it crashed in Langeana village on Thursday night when the incident took place. NDA Commandant Lieutenant General Asit Mistry paid homage to the braveheart in a solemn ceremony on behalf of the NDA fraternity.

“Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary was an alumnus of 124 NDA Course, ‘R’ Squadron and passed out in May 2013. Subsequently passing out from the Air Force Academy, he was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force. Today, as his name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honours in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA Cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.” A press statement from the NDA, issued through Defence PRO Pune said.

“Hut of Remembrance at NDA is a sublime cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers of the Armed Forces who lay down their lives in the line of duty,” the release said.

