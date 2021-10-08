NDA pays homage to four officers who lost their lives in the last one month

The National Defence Academy (NDA) paid has homage to four officers who lost their lives in the last one month. A wreath-laying ceremony was organised on Wednesday in honour of Lieutenant Commander Rajnikant Yadav, Lieutenant Commander Yogesh Tiwari, Lieutenant Commander Anant Kukreti and Major Anuj Rajput, all alumnus of the NDA.

NDA Commandant Lieutenant General Asit Mistry paid homage to the deceased officers at the Hut of Remembrance, along with other officers, civilian instructors and cadets of the premier tri-services academy, which is based at Khadakwasla in Pune.

Lieutenant Commander Rajnikant Yadav of 120 Course, D Squadron, Lieutenant Commander Yogesh Tiwari of 120 Course, O Squadron and Lieutenant Commander Anant Kukreti of 121 Course, H Squadron were alumnus of the NDA and commissioned into the Executive Branch of Indian Navy. They were not only seasoned mountaineers but also winners of several challenging and prestigious marathons and ultra marathons, participants of multi-dimensional marathons, endurance cyclists, trek enthusiasts and adventure sports enthusiasts. The officers were part of a 20-member expedition that was flagged off at Mumbai on September 3 to climb Mount Trishul (7,120 m). They were caught in the avalanche near the summit on October 2.

The NDA fraternity also paid homage to Major Anuj Rajput who died in a helicopter crash near Patni Top in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on September 22. Major Anuj Rajput was an alumnus of 126 NDA Course, M Squadron. After passing out from the Indian Military Academy, he was commissioned in the Indian Army and opted for Army Aviation. He was awarded the Silver Cheetah Trophy during his initial flying course.

“Today, as they were paid homage to with full military honours in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, these young men would continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in their hour of grief.” the NDA said in a statement.

The ‘Hut of Remembrance’ at NDA is a cenotaph that commemorates the sacrifice of ex-NDA officers who lay down their lives in the line of duty.