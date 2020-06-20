NDA pays homage to Col Santosh Babu

Late Col B Santosh Babu died in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh recently Late Col B Santosh Babu died in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh recently

The National Defence Academy paid homage to late Col B Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar, who died in a clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh recently.

Col Babu was an alumnus of the 105th course of the NDA, and had also been an instructor at the tri-services academy from July 2010 to December 2011.

“His undaunted courage, leadership and commitment in an unprecedented scenario is the trademark of an ex-NDA officer. His name was inscribed with full military honours on the sacred walls of Hut of Remembrance in golden letters, adding him to the elite league of ‘ex-NDA Brave Hearts’. A wreath laying ceremony was organised wherein Commandant NDA, Lt Gen Asit Mistry, laid a wreath on behalf of all officers and cadets of NDA and the ex- NDA fraternity. Col Babu has lived up to the rich traditions of the Academy,” a press release issued by NDA stated.

“Col Babu will be remembered for his selfless service, devotion to duty and resolute courage. He will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets. The NDA fraternity offers heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the release stated.

