NDA Passing out Parade held in Pune

With the Military Band playing the tune of Auld Lang Syne, 317 cadets from the 142nd course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) slow-marched out of the Khetrapal Parade Ground in Pune Monday after the culmination of the Passing Out Parade (POP).

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, himself an alumnus of the 61st course, was the reviewing officer for the POP, which was held at Khetrapal Ground, named after Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, a posthumous recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar in the battlefield of Shakargarh during the India-Pakistan War of 1971.

A total of 907 cadets participated in the parade of which 317 cadets were from the passing out course. The passing out cadets included 212 Army cadets, 36 Naval cadets and 69 Air Force cadets including 19 cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries – Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Sudan. The cadets will have to spend one more year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces – Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for Army, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

Academy Cadet Adjutant Abhimanyu Singh won the President’s Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. Battalion Cadet Adjutant Arvind Chauhan won the President’s Silver Medal and Squadron Cadet Captain Nitin Sharma won the President’s Bronze Medal. ‘Mike’ Squadron bagged the ‘Chiefs of Staff Banner’, for being the champion Squadron which was presented during the parade.

All three present service chiefs – Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar and Army Chief General Manoj Pande – are from the 61st course of the academy.

Meanwhile, the NDA is all set to admit the first batch of girl cadets in June. The first such course will have 19 girl cadets – 10 for Army, six for Air Force and three for Navy. The academy has said that the course will be conducted in a ‘gender-neutral’ manner. The NDA has said that akin to their male counterparts, girls in the age group 16½ to 19 years will undergo three years of military training after successfully clearing the UPSC NDA written exam, Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews and medicals.

“With minimum changes to the existing curriculum the training in academics, drill, outdoor training, etc. will be conducted in an absolutely gender-neutral manner. However, owing to physiological differences between male and female cadets, the aspect of Physical Training may entail certain changes in the training of girl cadets,” the NDA had said earlier this year.

On the subject of admission of the first batch of girl cadets, the Air Chief said during his interaction with the media Monday, “It’s a great move. I am sure the academy is well prepared, both in terms of infrastructure and revisions of the training programmes that are required.”