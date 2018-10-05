National Defence Academy may admit girls soon, says Subhash Bhamre

Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre said Thursday that moves are underway to allow the entry of women into combat roles and a proposal is being actively considered to allow admission of girls at the National Defence Academy (NDA). Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre said Thursday that moves are underway to allow the entry of women into combat roles and a proposal is being actively considered to allow admission of girls at the National Defence Academy (NDA).

The Indian Armed Forces are completing the process to introduce permanent commissioning for women in its three services — the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre said Thursday that moves are underway to allow the entry of women into combat roles and a proposal is being actively considered to allow admission of girls at the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Bhamre was speaking at the inauguration of the newly sanctioned Industrial Training Institute (ITI) — the first in Pune Cantonment. Deepa Bajwa, the new Director General, Defence Estates, Ministry of Defence, and others were present. Bhamre also released the logo of the newly set up Dr Ambedkar Memorial ITI. Bhamre also said that Pune Cantonment was the first to set up 20 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant, which is a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The foundation stone laying ceremony of the sanctioned project of 10-storey multi-level car parking building was also held on Lloyd Road. Earlier, Dr D N Yadav, CEO of Pune Cantonment Board and Priyanka Shrigiri, Vice-President, spoke on the occasion.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App