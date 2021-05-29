NDA holds convocation ceremony for 140th course, passing out parade today

A total of 215 cadets were conferred their degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Express Photo)

THE CONVOCATION ceremony of the 140th course of National Defence Academy (NDA) was held at Habibullah Hall on Friday. The chief guest was Lt Gen D B Shekatkar (Retired), Chancellor of Sikkim University.

A total of 215 cadets were conferred their degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, which included 48 cadets in science stream, followed by 93 in computer science and 74 in arts.

As many as 18 cadets from friendly foreign countries were among those who were awarded degrees.

In addition, BTech stream comprising 44 naval cadets and 52 air force cadets also received their three-year course completion certificates. Naval and air force cadets will be conferred their degree after completing a year’s training at at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

The chief guest was received by NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry.

The academic report of the spring term was presented by NDA principal Dr O P Shukla. Lt Gen Shekatkar, in his convocation address, congratulated the cadets for successfully completing a gruelling programme from one of the toughest training academies in the world.

In his speech, he talked about how military officers needed to demonstrate exemplary leadership qualities and behaviour.

Cadet R Saini stood first in the science stream with a final grade point average (FGPA) of 8.35, while cadet J Tamrakar stood first in the computer science stream with an FGPA of 8.39.