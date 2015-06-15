NDA gets notice on ‘illegal excavation’ for runway extension

The extension of the runway got the Ministry of Defence nod last year. (Source: Express File)

The district administration has issued a notice to the National Defence Academy (NDA) “for excavation without mandatory permissions in the Mauje Shivane area of Haveli taluka”.

The notice, issued on June 10, mentions that the excavation has been carried out within the premises of NDA — in sector numbers 88, 89, 90, 91 and 92 — wherein it was found that “1.38 lakh brass of mud and murum was excavated for runway repairs and levelling illegally in the first inspection by the administration”.

Haveli tehsildar D S Kumbhar said his team had reviewed the area in Mauje Shivane on June 3 and found that the work of levelling was being carried out without permission. “It is a clear violation of Section 48 (7) of Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966. The terrain is undulating and, according to my officers who have done the inspection, it is excavation work carried out for the runway. We have issued the notice to NDA and will await a reply from them,” said Kumbhar.

The notice further states that the NDA authorities would be given a chance to have their say post the notice. “We have asked them to be present for the hearing at the tehsil office on June 19,” said Kumbhar.

Officials from NDA, when contacted, said they would respond after getting the notice. “We will respond after going through the

notice.”

The extension of the runway has been on the cards for the last five years, and the academy received a green signal from the Ministry of Defence last year. The present runway is 900 metres long and 15 metres wide.

After the extension, the runway is slated to be 1,500 m in length and 30 m wide. The increased size of the runway will facilitate the landing of fixed wind transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force, NDA officials said.

The officials said the overall cost of the extension project is around Rs 40 crore.

The tri-services academy uses the runway for training cadets of the fifth and sixth term from the air force stream on the Super Dimona motorised gliders.

The training is conducted by a dedicated air force training team.

