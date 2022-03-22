NDA gearing up to admit first batch of 19 girl cadets, training in ‘gender neutral’ manner

PUNE-based tri-services training institution National Defence Academy (NDA) has said that it is gearing up to admit the first batch of girl cadets for June 2022. The first course having 19 girl cadets — 10 for Army, six for Air Force and three for the Navy — will begin their three years of training, which the academy has said will be conducted in ‘gender neutral’ manner.

“Akin to their male counterparts, girls of the age group 16½ to 19 years will undergo three years of military training after successfully clearing the UPSC NDA written exam, Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews and medicals. A total of 19 vacancies namely, 10 for Army, six for Air Force and three for the Navy have been allotted by the respective service headquarters for the first batch of girls at NDA,” a press statement from the academy said on Tuesday.

“The training objective at NDA shall continue to remain as centre of excellence for producing military leaders equipped with professional, moral and physical attributes required for leading the troops to victory in the future battlefields. With minimum changes to the existing curriculum the training in academics, drill, outdoor training, etc. will be conducted in an absolutely gender-neutral manner. However, owing to physiological differences between male and female cadets, the aspect of Physical Training may entail certain changes in the training of girl cadets,” the release has said.

The NDA has said that a dedicated support staff will be provided for facilitating the training of girl cadets. Majority of training activities shall be conducted jointly keeping their employability in mind, wherein the women officers are required to command the troops of men. Similar training methodology already exists in other Pre-Commissioning Training Academics like OTA Chennai, INA Ezhimala and AFA Hyderabad, officials said.

For the stay of girl cadets, one of the squadrons has been identified and is being refurbished with amenities and requirements specific for their training. “Actions are underway to augment the existing infrastructure. Requisite modifications will also be undertaken to conform to gender specific lifestyle requirements. Whereas, in the long term, a separate squadron is being envisaged exclusively for girl cadets,” the academy said.

President Ram Nath Kovind, while addressing the budget session of Parliament on January 31, had announced that the first batch of women cadets would enter the academy in June 2022.

An interim order was passed by the Supreme Court of India in August last year while hearing a plea seeking directions to allow eligible women to appear for the entrance exams of the NDA and Naval Academy examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The apex court had asked UPSC to issue a corrigendum in keeping with its interim direction. The court had, however, said that admission of women candidates will be subject to the final ruling on the petition. The Central Government has submitted to the apex court that a study group has been established to facilitate the entry of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate that can be put in place by May 2022.