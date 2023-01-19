NDA’s diamond jubilee celebrations commence with unveiling of logo and theme

Commemorating 75 years of its existence, the National Defence Academy (NDA) Thursday unveiled the theme ‘Forging Joint Military Leadership’ and a logo to mark the milestone.

The academy, which will complete 75 years in January 2024, has planned a year-long celebration with events highlighting the academy’s achievements in various fields.

Air Marshal BR Krishna PVSM, AVSM, SC, ADC, the Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman and the Chiefs of Staff Committee presided over Thursday’s event at the NDA headquarters in Pune.

The events for diamond jubilee celebrations commenced from Monday (January 16) and are scheduled to continue till January 16, 2024. A few of these activities include seminars on leadership, hikes and excursions, sailing expedition, river rafting, cross-country flying on Super Dimona aircraft, car rally and a sports meet.

Since its inception, the NDA has trained more than 38,000 cadets, including over 1,000 cadets from 32 ‘friendly foreign countries’, the academy said in a statement.

Hailing its alumni, the NDA said it has given the country two Chiefs of Defence Staff and several of its Service Chiefs. The academy’s alumni have made the nation proud with their achievements and continue to excel in the Armed Forces, it added.

The year-long activities will be a befitting tribute to the visionary founders of the academy and also honour the sacrifices of its alumni and their constant efforts to safeguard our nation, the NDA said.