scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

NDA’s diamond jubilee celebrations commence with unveiling of logo and theme

The academy, which will complete 75 years in January 2024, has planned a year-long celebration with events highlighting the academy's achievements in various fields.

NDA 75 yearsAir Marshal BR Krishna PVSM, AVSM, SC, ADC, the Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman and the Chiefs of Staff Committee presided over Thursday's event at the NDA headquarters in Pune. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
NDA’s diamond jubilee celebrations commence with unveiling of logo and theme
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Commemorating 75 years of its existence, the National Defence Academy (NDA) Thursday unveiled the theme ‘Forging Joint Military Leadership’ and a logo to mark the milestone.

The academy, which will complete 75 years in January 2024, has planned a year-long celebration with events highlighting the academy’s achievements in various fields.

Air Marshal BR Krishna PVSM, AVSM, SC, ADC, the Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman and the Chiefs of Staff Committee presided over Thursday’s event at the NDA headquarters in Pune.

The events for diamond jubilee celebrations commenced from Monday (January 16) and are scheduled to continue till January 16, 2024. A few of these activities include seminars on leadership, hikes and excursions, sailing expedition, river rafting, cross-country flying on Super Dimona aircraft, car rally and a sports meet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...

Since its inception, the NDA has trained more than 38,000 cadets, including over 1,000 cadets from 32 ‘friendly foreign countries’, the academy said in a statement.

Hailing its alumni, the NDA said it has given the country two Chiefs of Defence Staff and several of its Service Chiefs. The academy’s alumni have made the nation proud with their achievements and continue to excel in the Armed Forces, it added.

More from Pune

The year-long activities will be a befitting tribute to the visionary founders of the academy and also honour the sacrifices of its alumni and their constant efforts to safeguard our nation, the NDA said.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 21:10 IST
Next Story

Jenna Ortega screams her way through the trailer of Scream 6, Hayden Panettiere returns as Kirby Reed, watch

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close