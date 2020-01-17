Pune: NDA celebrates Raising Day

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance for gallant officers from the academy. (File) A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance for gallant officers from the academy. (File)

THE National Defence Academy (NDA), located at Khadakwasla near Pune, celebrated its Raising Day on Thursday. To mark the occasion, a wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance for gallant officers from the academy.

The academy was up as the Joint Services Wing (JSW) of the armed forces on January 1 in 1949 at Clement Town in Dehradun. While the first course had commenced on January 9 the same year, the academy was shifted to the present campus at Khadakwasla in October 1954. The NDA was inaugurated by Morarji Desai, the then Chief Minister of Bombay, on January 16, 1955.

Every year, two batches of cadets pass out from the tri-services military academy to continue with one year of pre-commissioning training at academies of their respective forces — Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala. Till now, the academy has produced more than 39,000 officers who have served over land, sea and air over the years.

To mark the Raising Day, Rear Admiral S K Grewal, Officiating Commandant of the Academy, laid a wreath and paid homage at the Hut of Remembrance to the gallant officers of the NDA, who laid down their lives in service of the nation. Cadets, officers, staff and NDA alumni from Pune city also paid their homage. Motivation awards were presented to employees of NDA for their commendable services. Scholarships for wards of NDA employees were also distributed.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App