17-year-old NDA cadet dies in Pune after first physical training parade

The cadet at National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, was immediately rushed to a hospital but he could not be saved. (File Photo)

A 17-year-old first-term cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) died in Pune on Friday morning following a medical emergency during routine physical training, defence officials said. It is the third NDA cadet death since October last year.

The cadet, Abhinav Bajpai, from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had joined the NDA on June 24, a press statement issued by the Defence Public Relations Office in Pune said.

“During the routine morning physical training session, following the first official PT parade after joining the Academy, he complained of uneasiness and suddenly became unconscious,” the statement added.

“The cadet was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where intensive resuscitative efforts were undertaken by the medical team. Despite the best possible medical care and sustained efforts to revive him, he could not be saved and was declared deceased. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident,” the release further said.