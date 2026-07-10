17-year-old NDA cadet dies in Pune after first physical training parade

Abhinav Bajpai’s death is the third NDA cadet death since October last year. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to look into the circumstances that led to his death.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 10, 2026 02:00 PM IST
NDA Pune cadet deathThe cadet at National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, was immediately rushed to a hospital but he could not be saved. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 17-year-old first-term cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) died in Pune on Friday morning following a medical emergency during routine physical training, defence officials said. It is the third NDA cadet death since October last year.

The cadet, Abhinav Bajpai, from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had joined the NDA on June 24, a press statement issued by the Defence Public Relations Office in Pune said.

“During the routine morning physical training session, following the first official PT parade after joining the Academy, he complained of uneasiness and suddenly became unconscious,” the statement added.

“The cadet was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where intensive resuscitative efforts were undertaken by the medical team. Despite the best possible medical care and sustained efforts to revive him, he could not be saved and was declared deceased. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident,” the release further said.

Also Read | First Term NDA cadet dies during swimming practice session, inquiry ordered

Officials said the cadet’s family had been informed, and the police were also notified. “The National Defence Academy extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” the release said.

In the fourth week of October last year, a first-term cadet at the NDA died during a swimming practice session. His death was reported two weeks after the death of an 18-year-old first-term cadet in an alleged suicide case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments