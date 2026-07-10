17-year-old NDA cadet dies in Pune after first physical training parade

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A 17-year-old first-term cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) died in Pune on Friday morning following a medical emergency during routine physical training, defence officials said. It is the third NDA cadet death since October last year.
The cadet, Abhinav Bajpai, from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had joined the NDA on June 24, a press statement issued by the Defence Public Relations Office in Pune said.
“During the routine morning physical training session, following the first official PT parade after joining the Academy, he complained of uneasiness and suddenly became unconscious,” the statement added.
“The cadet was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where intensive resuscitative efforts were undertaken by the medical team. Despite the best possible medical care and sustained efforts to revive him, he could not be saved and was declared deceased. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident,” the release further said.
Officials said the cadet’s family had been informed, and the police were also notified. “The National Defence Academy extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” the release said.
In the fourth week of October last year, a first-term cadet at the NDA died during a swimming practice session. His death was reported two weeks after the death of an 18-year-old first-term cadet in an alleged suicide case.