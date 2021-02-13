NCW seeks report from police in Pooja Chavan ‘suicide’ case

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the DGP, Maharashtra, seeking appropriate action. (File Photo)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from Maharashtra Director General of Police, Hemant Nagrale, regarding the death of a 22-year-woman in Pune, who is suspected to have died by suicide.

According to police, Pooja Chavan jumped to her death from a building in Mohammadwadi area in the early hours of February 7. No suicide note was found after the incident. A case of accidental death was registered at the Wanavdi police station and a probe was launched to ascertain the cause of her death.

Following a request received through a Twitter post, the NCW has taken cognizance of the matter.

“Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the DGP, Maharashtra, seeking appropriate action. The Commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter at the earliest. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the additional commissioner of police, East Region, Pune,” stated an NCW press release.

DGP Nagrale has sought a report from the Pune City Police regarding the investigation into Chavan’s death.

Earlier, citing Chavan’s alleged association with a minister who is also a Shiv Sena MLA, the BJP had demanded a thorough investigation into the death. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has also written to Nagrale in this regard.

