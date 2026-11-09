Nearly one and a half years after Pune’s National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) held an examination to recruit work assistants, officials learnt that a staffer had leaked its question paper a day earlier.

Located on the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University, the NCRA is part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai. According to an FIR registered in connection with the incident, the TIFR’s vigilance department received secret information on June 31 about the alleged leak of the question paper for the May 24, 2025, exam.

An informer met TIFR vigilance officer Vaibhav Sherkar and told him that he received the question paper on WhatsApp from an NCRA staffer, Vivek Hadawale, around 7.15 am on May 23. Sherkar took a screenshot and printout of the WhatsApp message. He also took photographs of the informer’s mobile phone screen, in which the question paper was visible. Verification revealed that the paper matched the actual question paper used in the examination, the FIR stated.