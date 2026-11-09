Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of ... Read More
Nearly one and a half years after Pune’s National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) held an examination to recruit work assistants, officials learnt that a staffer had leaked its question paper a day earlier.
Located on the campus of Savitribai Phule Pune University, the NCRA is part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai. According to an FIR registered in connection with the incident, the TIFR’s vigilance department received secret information on June 31 about the alleged leak of the question paper for the May 24, 2025, exam.
An informer met TIFR vigilance officer Vaibhav Sherkar and told him that he received the question paper on WhatsApp from an NCRA staffer, Vivek Hadawale, around 7.15 am on May 23. Sherkar took a screenshot and printout of the WhatsApp message. He also took photographs of the informer’s mobile phone screen, in which the question paper was visible. Verification revealed that the paper matched the actual question paper used in the examination, the FIR stated.
Based on Sherkar’s complaint, the Chaturshringi police in Pune city booked Hadawale on October 25 under the Official Secrets Act and on the charge of criminal breach of trust committed by a public servant.
Leak confirmed after recruitment
Senior Inspector Uttam Bhajnawale said the police were yet to trace Hadawale.
Bhajnawale said, “The accused was residing at the NCRA colony. But it is learnt that after the question paper leak came to light, he was sent on forced leave by the organisation. So he left NCRA. Our attempts are on to trace his location. The investigation is underway to know whether the accused leaked the question paper for financial gain. We came to know that by the time the question paper leak was confirmed, recruitment through the said examination was done.”
As stated on its website, the NCRA has its roots in the Radio Astronomy Group of the TIFR, set up in the early 1960s under the leadership of Professor Govind Swarup.
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“The group designed and built the Ooty Radio Telescope. In the early 80s, an ambitious plan for a new telescope was proposed – the Giant Meterwave Radio Telescope. Since the site chosen for this new telescope was close to Pune, a new home for the group was built in the scenic campus of Pune University. The radio astronomy group morphed into the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics around this time,” the website reads.