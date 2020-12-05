Ajit Pawar bats for pre-poll alliance for future Maharashtra elections

“The alliance has got a good response in the Legislative Council elections", said Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. (Express File)

As the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won most of the six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council that went to the polls, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said he would urge the alliance partners to continue with pre-poll alliance for all the forthcoming elections in the state.

“The alliance has got a good response in the Legislative Council elections. Though the decision for a pre-poll alliance is taken by the high commands of the respective alliance partners, I would urge the senior leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP to continue with the pre-poll alliance for forthcoming elections in the state,” Pawar said.

The state is set to hold elections for local civic bodies next year. “The motor mouths in the BJP will now be silenced. It is a befitting reply to BJP’s arrogant attitude,” said Pawar.

The senior NCP leader said the voters have shown faith in the MVA government and the results show the unity in the alliance.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the results show that the public has trust in the work of the MVA government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil said the outcome shows that the educated and professionals have faith in the MVA government.

The defeat in Pune graduates’ constituency has come as a major setback for the BJP in western Maharashtra. The constituency was a stronghold of the BJP with state party unit chief Chandrakant Patil winning the seat in the previous two elections.

On Friday, NCP candidate Arun Lad defeated BJP candidate Sangram Deshmukh by a margin of around 49,000 votes in the Pune graduates’ constituency. Lad received 1,22,145 votes while Deshmukh got 73,321. There were a total of 62 candidates in the fray.

In teachers’ constituency, Congress candidate Jayant Aasgaonkar defeated BJP-supported Jitendra Pawar and sitting Independent legislator Dattatraya Sawant.

