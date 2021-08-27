NCPCR seeks DyDE report on Walnut School’s ‘decision to send fee defaulters on forced leave’

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has pulled up the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE), Maharashtra, for failing to initiate timely action against a complaint involving a city-based school.

Walnut School in Fursungi had allegedly sent students who failed to pay their fees on ‘forced leave’, violating Sections 16 and 17 of the Right to Education Act 2009.

The Commission, in its three letters sent to the DyDE office in May, July, and August, had asked the DyDE to look into this matter and initiate appropriate action. However, with no update sent , the Commission in its latest letter, dated August 25, has now demanded the final investigation report and actions initiated be submitted by August 31. The Commission has warned that if the DyDE fails to do it, its officials will have to appear before the Commission to present the report.