NCP youth wing proposes Sharad Pawar as UPA chairperson

WITH NCP chief Sharad Pawar watching, his party’s youth wing on Tuesday passed a resolution recommending his name for the post of UPA chairperson, which is currently being held by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The resolution was unanimously approved at the national executive of the NCP youth wing where over 100 representatives from across the country were present.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ravikant Varpe, working president of Maharashtra NCP youth wing, said, “I tabled the proposal which recommended that our party chief Sharad Pawar should lead the regional parties and that Congress should cede space for regional parties.”

Mehboob Shaikh, president of the state youth wing, who seconded the proposal, stated that the NCP chief should be made the UPA chairperson.

Asked whether the NCP chief, who was present at the national executive, opposed the proposal, Varpe said, “There was no opposition from our party chief…he didn’t say anything.”

Varpe said, “In the current political scenario, where the NCP chief has wider acceptability, it would be befitting to appoint him as the UPA chairman. He should lead the Congress and other regional parties.”

The resolution, however, did not demand the resignation of Sonia Gandhi from the UPA chairperson’s post. “We have not made any such demand but we have said that Congress should accommodate regional parties like it has in Maharashtra,” Varpe added.