Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

NCP women’s wing to launch state-wide rally against rising inflation, unemployment today

“The rally will start from the city and would travel through all the talukas and districts across the state. It will be launched in presence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar,” said NCP’s state women’s wing chief Vidya Chavan.

Vidya Chavan , NCP, sharad pawar, pune news, indian expressNCP’s state women’s wing chief Vidya Chavan. (Photo source: Twitter/ Vidya Chavan)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will Wednesday launch a statewide public awareness rally of the party’s women’s wing against rising inflation and unemployment in Maharashtra in Pune.

Chavan said, in the last nine years, there has been a three-fold rise in the cost of petroleum products including, domestic gas, and all other essential commodities. She added the BJP came to power in the country by promising to check inflation but the party has conveniently forgotten it.

“The loss of jobs in the private sector, and rising unemployment among educated youth have added to the problems of the citizens. Various investments of industries that would commit employment are being shifted out of the state,” she said adding there are efforts being taken against democratic values and diverting focus from important issues.

The rally will also focus on creating awareness of the increasing violence against women in the state. Chavan said, “A large number of women would participate in the statewide public awareness rally.”

The NCP leader added that it was due to the women’s education initiated by Savitribai Phule that a large section of society got educated and raised voices against the wrong practices in society and created an ideal society through the campaign.

She also said the NCP rally is being launched at a time when there are celebrations to observe 175 years of the start of the first girls’ school by social reformers Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 11:20 IST
