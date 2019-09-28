NCP turning ED case into event to gain public sympathy, says BJP

ACCUSING THE NCP of “creating a scene” over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, the BJP on Friday claimed that the Pawar-led party had turned it into an event and was trying to gain political mileage from it ahead of the Assembly elections.

“The NCP has created an event by staging protests across the state over the ED action against their party chief. They are trying to win the sympathy of the people…,” said minister and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

“In this country, some organisations function independently… the ED, Income Tax Department… there can’t be any interference in their functioning… but repeatedly, allegations are made against the Maharashtra government that it is holding a grudge (against Pawar) and getting this (the ED case) done. These allegations have been made to gain sympathy from the public, but people are intelligent and understand that this is a ploy,” said Patil.

He said no such protests had broken out when NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was booked by the ED for alleged money laundering. Bhujbal was later arrested in connection with the case and spent almost two years in jail.

The BJP leader also termed Pawar the “godfather” of the erstwhile Congress-NCP government in the state.

“The scam took place in a state cooperative bank. The case had cropped up during the Congress-NCP rule in 2010, when the government used to run on the advice of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Pawar was then the godfather of the government and Prithviraj Chavan was the chief minister. It was Chavan who had set up an inquiry in the case while the RBI had appointed an administrative body for the bank, which still exists. After that, a citizen approached the Bombay High Court over the delay in the completion of the inquiry and the court passed strictures while ordering that a FIR be filed in three days. The FIR was filed on the directions of the high court, not the state government. The inquiry was initiated during Chavan’s tenure, so I don’t know if it was he who held a grudge,” said Patil.

He added that he had also served as the state cooperative minister for some time and know that there have been lendings of significant amounts by the state cooperative bank, beyond its capacity, which, he said, amounted to corruption and violation of rules.