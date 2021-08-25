NCP to support BJP in leasing out Pune Municipal Corporation’s amenity space to private entities

The NCP on Wednesday decided to support the BJP’s proposal of leasing out the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s amenity space to private entities on the condition that 33 per cent of the amenity space area be reserved for urban forests and only green buildings be constructed in the remaining space.

On Wednesday, NCP Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan met BJP leaders to discuss the issue. “The BJP is all set to approve the amenity space proposal in the general body with its majority. The NCP is against the leasing of amenity spaces as it would reduce the open space for green cover but as an amicable solution to save some area, we have promised to support the proposal if the ruling BJP prepares a master plan for amenity space and reserves 33 per cent of it for developing an urban forest. Also, the remaining area should strictly have only green buildings,” said Chavan.

Last week, the civic administration made the proposal to establish a new revenue source for the civic body and check misuse of land plots. The proposal will now come up in a general body meeting on Thursday and be sent to the state government for final approval before its implementation.

According to the proposal, there are 270 vacant amenity space plots in the PMC and they will earn the civic body Rs 1,753 crore in 30 years if leased to private entities. The civic administration plans to extend the lease period of plots to 90 years.

Of the 270 vacant plots, 85 are already reserved for civic amenities while 185 are unreserved plots. The development of plots has to be done as per provisions of law for developing one of the listed facilities — parks, recreational grounds, playgrounds, sports complexes, gardens, convenience shopping, parking lots, primary and secondary schools, nursery, health club, dispensary, nursing home, hospitals, sub-post office, police station, electric substation, ATMs, electronic cyber library, open market, garbage bin, assisted living and hospice, senior citizen housing and orphanage together, project affected persons housing, auditorium, conventional centre, water supply, electricity supply and other utilities and their services.

The NCP wants open space in the city as it will ensure green cover to mitigate the damage to infrastructure development, Chavan said, adding that the green cover will help in keeping the air clean and rainwater percolation while reducing problems arising due to monsoon flash floods.

The BJP has promised to include our suggestions so that we would support the proposal in the general body meeting, Chavan said.

Since several NGOs have approached the Bombay High Court against the leasing out of amenity space by the PMC, the NCP will welcome the decision if the court stops the PMC from leasing amenity space, as it is in favour of developing it as an urban forest, Chavan said.

Earlier, the NCP had alleged that the BJP was giving the civic land over to rich developers against public interest.