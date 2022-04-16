NCP to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, hold iftaar simultaneously to counter MNS maha-aarti plan

Already at loggerheads with each other over the past few days over the issue of caste and religion, the local units of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are set to engage in a show of strength on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

While the MNS has decided to recite ‘Hanumanchalisa’ and carry out a `maha-aarti’ at a city temple with its party chief Raj Thackeray in attendance, the NCP has decided to simultaneously celebrate Hanuman Jayanti and hold an Iftaar party.

On April 2, the MNS chief had urged the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 failing which he warned his party would place loudspeakers in front of mosques and play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. He also accused the NCP of indulging in caste-based politics. The statement created controversy with Muslim community members of MNS quitting the party over the statement. Thackeray later defended the MNS stand, saying it was not a communal topic but a social one.

Elaborating on Saturday’s plan, MNS general secretary Ajay Shinde said a maha-aarti will be carried out by Thackeray at Hanuman temple at Khalkar Chowk on Kumthekar road. “The MNS chief will arrive at the venue at 6 pm following which Hanuman Chalisa will be recited by a group,” Shinde said.

Shinde said that even as MNS stand was being “welcomed by many in the country”, the state’s ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress wants to “bring in all possible restrictions on festivals and rituals of Hindu community”.

The city unit of NCP, meanwhile, will organise a joint function of Hanuman Jayanti and an Iftaar party at Karvenagar on Saturday, which will be attended by state party chief Jayant Patil. “Muslim community members would perform aarti of Lord Hanuman while Hindu community members will organise an Iftaar party at the same time,” said city NCP spokesperson Pradeep Deshmukh.

State NCP Secretary Ravindra Malvadkar organised an Iftaar party at another temple in the heart of the city on Friday. “It is not a new initiative. We have been doing so to keep religious harmony among citizens of different communities. The Muslim workers of NCP will break their fast today (Friday) at Rashtriya Hanuman Mandir near Sakhali Pir Talim,” Malvadkar had said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, former city MNS chief Vasant More has communicated that he would be attending all the functions of his party chief in the city. He had earlier stated that he was loyal to Thackeray and was thus not quitting the party despite offers from other political parties.