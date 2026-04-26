NCP (SP) social media chief held for morphed CM photo, pro-naxal posts

According to the complaint, Balgude, operating Facebook and Twitter accounts under the name ‘Mahadev Balgude’ – posted the objectionable content

The Cyber Police Station of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate arrested Mahadev Vilas Balgude, 40, a resident of Baramati in Pune district, on charges of circulating a morphed image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on social media and posting content that promoted sympathy for Naxalites, including a reference to Madvi Hidma, a top commander of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Balgude, who served as the state head of the social media wing of NCP (SP), was arrested on Thursday evening and produced before a court on Friday. The court remanded him to police custody for six days.

The FIR, registered on April 22, was filed on a complaint by Basavaraj Mallikarjun Yadwad, an advocate and resident of Pune. According to the complaint, Balgude, operating Facebook and Twitter accounts under the name ‘Mahadev Balgude’ – posted the objectionable content between April 3 and April 20. The complainant, upon noticing the posts on April 22, approached the police the same day, which accounts for the brief delay in registration.