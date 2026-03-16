NCP (SP) Baramati MP Supriya Sule accuses Centre, Maharashtra govt of hiding LPG crisis, demands all-party meet

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NCP (SP) Baramati MP Supriya Sule Monday accused the Centre and the Maharashtra Government of trying to hide the fact that there was a shortage of LPG, and urged the Union Government to convene an all-party meeting to find a way out.
“This is not the time to play politics. All parties should come together and find a way out. The Centre should convene a meeting and should tell the people about the factual situation,” Sule said while interacting with reporters in Delhi.
Decrying the Maharashtra Government for not accepting the ‘reality’, Sule said, “I was in Baramati on Saturday and Sunday. I took a review of the availability of LPG cylinders in Baramati. People are struggling to get LPG cylinders.”
Sule said a private group in the Dhayari area of Pune city sends chapatis to some companies in Hinjewadi. “Fifty per cent of their work has stopped because of a shortage of LPG. The same situation exists in Baramati. I met several businesspeople in Baramati. They all complained that commercial cylinders are not available in Baramati. Small-scale industries have been hit, and restaurants have shut down,” she added.
Sule said in neighbouring areas of Baramati, like Daund and Indapur, several industrial units have reduced their manpower up to 75 per cent because of LPG shortage. “Why is the government refusing to accept that there is a shortage of LPG cylinders in the country?” she asked.
Sule urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting as early as possible. “People are queuing up from early morning outside gas agencies to get their stock of the cylinder. SSIs, canteens, and mess service have also been hit. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with folded hands, to take urgent steps to mitigate the miseries of the people. Our economy is in danger of collapsing. Therefore, the government should convene an all-party meeting. The government should tell the people about the situation as it exists. If the government plans to initiate certain measures, we should be ready for it,” the Maharashtra MP said.
Sule further said, “Why are the Central Government and the Maharashtra Government hiding the fact about the shortage of LPG cylinders? If there is a shortage, then why is the government not coming up with an action plan? The LPG system in the country has collapsed. The district collectors are articulating the views of the government… We are demanding a discussion on this issue in Parliament. The situation as it exists today is not about staging opposition. Everywhere in the country, people are fighting to get their stock of LPG. Why are the governments not telling the truth? What are they waiting for?”
Sule said in Maharashtra, several cities like Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Baramati have been hit by an LPG shortage. “If the chief minister takes time out to watch news on television channels, he will come to know exactly in which city there is a shortage of LPG cylinders,” she said.