NCP (SP) Baramati MP Supriya Sule accuses Centre, Maharashtra govt of hiding LPG crisis, demands all-party meet

NCP (SP) Baramati MP Supriya Sule Monday accused the Centre and the Maharashtra Government of trying to hide the fact that there was a shortage of LPG, and urged the Union Government to convene an all-party meeting to find a way out.

“This is not the time to play politics. All parties should come together and find a way out. The Centre should convene a meeting and should tell the people about the factual situation,” Sule said while interacting with reporters in Delhi.

Decrying the Maharashtra Government for not accepting the ‘reality’, Sule said, “I was in Baramati on Saturday and Sunday. I took a review of the availability of LPG cylinders in Baramati. People are struggling to get LPG cylinders.”