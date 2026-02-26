NCP (SP) leaders Rohit and Yugendra Pawar approach Baramati police, seek FIR in January 28 plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and his cousin and party leader Yugendra Pawar Thursday approached the Baramati police station in Pune seeking registration of an FIR against officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd that operated the aircraft involved in the January 28 plane crash that killed former Maharashtra deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

A Learjet 45 aircraft, with registration VT-SSK operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, was involved in the accident. The crash is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CID is conducting an inquiry into a case of Accidental Deaths (AD) that has been registered with the Pune rural police.