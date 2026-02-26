NCP (SP) leaders Rohit and Yugendra Pawar approach Baramati police, seek FIR in January 28 plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and his cousin and party leader Yugendra Pawar Thursday approached the Baramati police station in Pune seeking registration of an FIR against officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd that operated the aircraft involved in the January 28 plane crash that killed former Maharashtra deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
A Learjet 45 aircraft, with registration VT-SSK operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, was involved in the accident. The crash is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation (AAIB) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CID is conducting an inquiry into a case of Accidental Deaths (AD) that has been registered with the Pune rural police.
Accompanied by a large number of supporters, Rohit and Yugendra Pawar submitted an application to the Baramati police station under the Pune rural police on Thursday and sought registration of an FIR.
Rohit Pawar had similarly approached the Marine Drive Police station in Mumbai on Wednesday seeking an FIR against VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd and DGCA officials.
AAIB is responsible for the classification of ‘Safety Occurrences’ involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents. All accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft with an All Up Weight (AUW) of more than 2,250 kilogram or Turbojet aircraft are investigated by AAIB. Once an occurrence is classified as an accident or serious incident, an investigator-in-charge or investigators are appointed by AAIB under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. The investigator-in-charge is responsible for the conduct of the investigation into the circumstances of the accident or serious incident.
As per the procedure in the case of any accident, an accidental death (AD) case has been registered with the Baramati police station. Since one of the deceased was a high-ranking public office holder, the Maharashtra CID is conducting this inquiry. The CID will prepare a complete report of the facts known, and the findings of the AAIB probe will be included in the police report.