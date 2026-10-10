‘Delhi fortified against its own youth’: NCP (SP) criticises Jantar Mantar clampdown

The NCP (SP), along with Opposition parties and civil society activists, is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Oct 10, 2026 08:21 PM IST
Heavy police presence, multi-layered security, and multi-tier barricading were put in place along Baba Kharak Singh Marg (near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and Gol Dak Khana) due to the CJP protest on Saturday. Express Photo by Gajendra YadavHeavy police presence, multi-layered security, and multi-tier barricading were put in place along Baba Kharak Singh Marg (near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and Gol Dak Khana) due to the CJP protest on Saturday. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav
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NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase on Saturday accused the Centre of treating young people seeking answers about the electoral process as a security threat. In a statement, Tapase said Delhi has been “fortified” against its own youth.

He said about 23,000 central paramilitary personnel had been made available to Delhi Police, a further 20,000 Delhi Police personnel were reportedly on the ground. “An assembly of unarmed students is now being treated like a threat on the border,” Tapase said.

Tapase questioned if the Modi government was vigilant at the borders, then the attacks in Pahalgam, Pulwama and Uri wouldn’t have happened. He accused the government of directing its strength at unarmed young protesters rather than those who attack the country. “These students belong to no political party,” he said. “They carry the Constitution in their hands and the nation’s conscience in their voices.”

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The NCP (SP), along with Opposition parties and civil society activists, is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has raised objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged that Kumar sidelined the other two election commissioners despite their dissent.

The party challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to explain why the government feared peaceful youth protesters, why they were being detained, and why it was using force against them. Tapase also asked why the government was not responding to concerns about voter deletions and the credibility of electoral rolls, and why it was “shielding” Kumar.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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