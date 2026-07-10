‘Take care of your own house’: Sharad Pawar’s NCP hits back at Congress claim

NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane (right) hit back at Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (left), saying 'those making such claims should take care of their own house first'. (File Photos)

A day after senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan alleged that five or six MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) might defect, NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane hit back on Friday, saying “no one is unhappy” in the party.

“There is no discord in our party, no one is restless, and no one is unhappy,” Sonawane said, speaking to reporters in Beed.

The NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs, including Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter.

“I do not know how appropriate it is for a person like former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan to make such a statement…Those making such claims should take care of their own house first,” the Beed MP said. Sonawane emphasised that all NCP (SP) MPs were united. “I am in touch with all the MPs. We are united and working for the people,” he said.