‘No proposal sent or received’: Supriya Sule on Congress-NCP (SP) merger talk

Supriya Sule said that whatever is happening with the TMC is not different from what happened with the Shiv Sena and the NCP. (File Photo)

Days after Congress leader Nana Patole claimed that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had proposed a merger between the two parties, Baramati MP Supriya Sule denied it.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar has not received any proposal for merger…Neither has he sent any proposal to anyone,” Sule told reporters on Saturday.

Speculation of a possible merger between the Congress and smaller parties founded by its former leaders has intensified after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee recently met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence in Delhi.

“People in political parties often meet each other for work. I do not know exactly what was discussed in the meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi. I do not know who is in contact with whom. No proposal has come to Sharad Pawar, nor has Sharad Pawar given any proposal to anyone,” Sule said.