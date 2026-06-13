‘No proposal sent or received’: Supriya Sule on Congress-NCP (SP) merger talk

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Days after Congress leader Nana Patole claimed that NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had proposed a merger between the two parties, Baramati MP Supriya Sule denied it.
“Our party president Sharad Pawar has not received any proposal for merger…Neither has he sent any proposal to anyone,” Sule told reporters on Saturday.
Speculation of a possible merger between the Congress and smaller parties founded by its former leaders has intensified after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee recently met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence in Delhi.
“People in political parties often meet each other for work. I do not know exactly what was discussed in the meeting between Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi. I do not know who is in contact with whom. No proposal has come to Sharad Pawar, nor has Sharad Pawar given any proposal to anyone,” Sule said.
Sule was responding to a question regarding Patole’s claim that Sharad Pawar sent a merger proposal when the Nationalist Congress Party split in 2023.
Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s suggestion that the NCP (SP) merge with the Congress, Sule said, “Sanjay Raut is a like an elder brother. He has the right to give suggestions or guide us.”
Sule said that whatever is happening with the TMC is not different from what happened with the Shiv Sena and the NCP. “First, Shiv Sena was split and then NCP. Now, they are taking it out against Trinamool Congress,” she said. “We have never indulged in breaking parties or breaking families. And we will never do it. The Trinamool model is no different than what happened to NCP and Shiv Sena.”
Saying that it was not a time to bicker, Sule said, “Should the ruling party and the Opposition keep bickering, or should they provide support to every farmer or citizen who is in trouble today due to inflation and unemployment? We also have responsibilities. People have brought us here with trust to make policy decisions. We have not engaged in industries like breaking homes or breaking parties, and we never will.”
Sule also said she was proud that NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar was on a hunger strike for farmers. “I had requested Rohit not to go on such a hunger strike. I told him we have a bigger battle ahead. This government is extremely insensitive. We must conserve our strength to fight them. Because of his love for farmers, Rohit has decided to go on hunger strike. I spoke to him last night as well. He was fighting strongly all day yesterday. But when I reviewed the situation this morning, it has been 24 hours since he has had any food, and the heat is extreme. However, I am truly proud that Rohit is putting up a major fight to get justice for the farmers,” she said.