NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar suffers mild dehydration, admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, who accompanied her father Sharad Pawar to the hospital, did not comment on the issue.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
2 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Sharad Pawar was admitted to the same hospital for chest congestion earlier this month.
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was hospitalised for mild dehydration at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Sunday.

Asked about the veteran politician’s health, Dr Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist-cum-Chairman and Managing Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, told The Indian Express, “There is no need for panic.”

Pawar, 85, was admitted to the same hospital for chest congestion on February 9. He had recovered and been discharged on February 14.

Dr Grant explained that Pawar’s current treatment would include intravenous fluids, and he would be discharged after two days. “We are monitoring him,” Dr Grant said, suggesting that his water intake has been less.

Along with Dr Grant, consultant physician Dr Abjijit Lodha will be treating Pawar.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) spokesperson Ankush Kakade suggested that Pawar, who had completed a course of antibiotics as part of his treatment for chest congestion, also had weakness.

“The food intake has been less, and he has been finding it a little difficult to speak. However, there is no reason for panic. He has been brought to Ruby Hall Clinic for a check-up and will be discharged after two days,” Kakade said.

Earlier, during his previous hospitalisation, family members had told the media that Pawar had had a very hectic schedule and had physical exhaustion.

Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
