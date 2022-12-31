NCP slams BJP-led Centre, reminds it of its ‘failed promises of 2022’

Criticising the Modi government for failing to rise to people’s expectations, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Saturday reminded the Centre of its “failed promises of 2022”.

“Now that we have only a few hours left of 2022, it is time that the nation revisits the promises made by the BJP government,” said NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

He added, “The GDP stands at 6.5 per cent as against the 10 per cent as promised for 2022. Farmers’ income has not doubled nor has 100 per cent irrigation been achieved. Where are the promised houses for all in 2022?”

The NCP said eradication of malnutrition, 24×7 electricity, 100 per cent broadband connectivity in all gram panchayats along with digital literacy for all and the $5 trillion economy were some of the other claims made by the Modi government.

“The BJP government has written off Rs 10 lakh crore of bank loans and these were not majorly the credits taken by farmers and small traders. SMEs scheme for non-collateral credit is only on paper as banks refuse to entertain proposals,” Tapase said.

The NCP said the Centre borrowing under the BJP regime of eight years has touched Rs 80 lakh crore and the US dollar is stretching beyond Rs 82 coupled with increasing current account deficit.

“In 2022 itself, nearly two lakh Indians renounced their citizenship and migrated elsewhere. Does the government really have a roadmap for development and repayment of debt or should the nation expect new jumlas in 2023?” asked Tapase.