Maharashtra: NCP pushes Parth for Maval seat, Sena MP asks not to damage his party

A day after Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said “Pawar sarkar”, not “Thackeray sarkar” was ruling Maharashtra causing a flutter in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, a youth NCP leader has now triggered a bitter verbal duel between his party and the Shiv Sena, which is heading the MVA government. The NCP leader has urged Sena’s Maval MP Shrirang Barne to give up the seat in favour of Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which has drawn strong riposte from the Sena leader.

In a Facebook post, Nitin Deshmukh, working president of NCP State Youth wing said Barne has been a two-term MP and he should be made a Rajya Sabha MP so that Parth Pawar would get an opportunity to become the next MP. When contacted, Deshmukh said,”I am voicing the view of the workers and leaders of NCP Youth Wing. We feel Parth should be given an opportunity to become the MP in the next Lok Sabha elections which are two years away.”

Deshmukh said the Shiv Sena should accommodate Barne in Rajya Sabha. “Barne has been given two terms in Lok Sabha. He can still continue as an MP after being nominated in Rajya Sabha. Parth is a youth leader and should get an opportunity to prove his mettle,” he said.

When approached for comment, Barne said, “I think this demand must have been planted by NCP…By making such a demand, they are only trying to damage the Shiv Sena’s image and we will not let this happen. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is man with lot of patience…And he steers clear himself from any unnecessary controversy. But this should not be taken as our weakness.” He added that there is no use discussing the Maval seat now as the Lok Sabha elections are still two years away.

Barne has been elected twice from Maval seat on a Shiv Sena ticket. On both occasions, the Sena was in alliance with BJP. Barne has won the seat with huge margins of over 1.5 lakh votes in 2014 and over two lakh votes in 2019. Barne had defeated Parth in his maiden attempt to make it to Lok Sabha.

After his defeat, Parth has been active in Maval constituency. He has been heading the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad which is part of Maval constituency and is often seen at party meetings and functions. The Parth camp said he is gearing up to contest the next Lok Sabha elections. “We are preparing the ground for him. Last time, the Shiv Sena was with the BJP. This time if Parth contests, the Sena will be with NCP as they are part of the MVA government. Maval seat has always been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena,” an NCP leader said.

Despite repeated attempts, Parth was not available for comment.