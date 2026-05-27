‘All is well’ in NCP: Sunetra Pawar, Sunil Tatkare deny reports of internal rift

NCP leaders dismissed reports of a heated verbal confrontation between Sunil Tatkare and veteran leader Chhagan Bhujbal during the party's core committee review.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneMay 27, 2026 04:05 PM IST
Sunetra PawarNCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (File photo).
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A day after a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Sunetra Pawar and state president Sunil Tatkare Wednesday dismissed reports of heated internal arguments and factional friction.

The statements came in response to reports of an intense verbal showdown between Tatkare and veteran leader Chhagan Bhujbal at the party’s core committee review.

“The news circulating in the media regarding disputes during the meeting is completely baseless and devoid of facts,” Sunetra Pawar said in a statement. “The Nationalist Congress Party remains firmly united under my leadership, and we will all continue to work together for the strengthening of the party.”

”During the meeting, everyone unanimously passed a resolution expressing their determination to strengthen the party across the state,” she said.

Similarly, Tatkare, when approached by The Indian Express, said no arguments happened between him and Bhujbal at the meeting. ”No such happened at the meeting… We are senior party leaders, and we know how to strengthen it. And we are doing that.”

However, an NCP leader said that Tatkare expressed deep frustration, noting that when he faced attacks from both inside and outside the party, no one came to his defence or spoke in his support. This situation led to arguments between Tatkare and Bhujbal, according to the leader.

However, after the meeting, Bhujbal Tuesday denied any rift between him and Tatkare. He told the media that he was merely advising Tatkare to “exercise restraint”.

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Responding to the developments in the NCP, BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said he does not believe there were any disputes “Chhagan Bhujbal was with me until late last night… I don’t know where the news of a dispute came from.”

The NCP has been facing difficulties in the last two months, particularly after Sunetra Pawar wrote two letters to the Election Commission of India, in which she did not mention the titles of Tatkare and another senior leader, Praful Patil.

The first letter was sent on March 10 to register Sunetra Pawar’s appointment as NCP national president. The letter mentioned only the name of Shivajirao Gajre as treasurer. It mentioned the names of other leaders without their designations. The revised letter was sent to the ECI on April 29, but soon Sunetra Pawar clarified that there was a technical error in the letter regarding the omission of the designations of Patel and Tatkare.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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