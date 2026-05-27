‘All is well’ in NCP: Sunetra Pawar, Sunil Tatkare deny reports of internal rift

A day after a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) meeting in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Sunetra Pawar and state president Sunil Tatkare Wednesday dismissed reports of heated internal arguments and factional friction.

The statements came in response to reports of an intense verbal showdown between Tatkare and veteran leader Chhagan Bhujbal at the party’s core committee review.

“The news circulating in the media regarding disputes during the meeting is completely baseless and devoid of facts,” Sunetra Pawar said in a statement. “The Nationalist Congress Party remains firmly united under my leadership, and we will all continue to work together for the strengthening of the party.”