The much-awaited election for the chairmanship of the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (Gokul), Maharashtra’s largest dairy union, concluded Tuesday, with former Chandgad MLA Rajesh Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) elected chairman by a majority vote. However, under an agreement among the ruling Mahayuti alliance partners, Patil’s tenure will be limited to one year.

Patil’s election followed a meeting of the Gokul Board of Directors, in which the Mahayuti secured 16 votes. The outcome has drawn political attention, with the Opposition questioning how the election was conducted. In last month’s elections, a panel led by Congress MLC Satej Patil won 13 of the 25 seats on the board, defeating the Mahayuti-backed panel, which secured 12. Shortly after, the Mahayuti-led government, under a new ordinance, appointed four directors with voting rights, turning around the math and potential outcome.

The Bombay High Court refused to stay the ordinance and allowed the nominees to participate but directed that their ballots remain sealed, with a hearing on the ordinance’s validity scheduled for November 25. It also ordered that after counting, the ballot papers of the 25 elected directors and four government-nominated directors be kept separately, as the ordinance’s validity remains under challenge.

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Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik said the one-year tenure was part of an understanding within the Mahayuti, under which the NCP was allocated the chairmanship for the first year. “After one year, a meeting will be held to decide on the way forward,” he said.

Mahadik said the newly elected chairman and the board would work for the benefit of more than 5.5 lakh farmers associated with Gokul. He also said the cooperative would receive support from both the state and the central governments.

Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif welcomed the decision to allocate the first term to the NCP and thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Chandrakant Patil and Minister Prakash Abitkar, among other leaders, for their support.

Milk containers at Gokul Dairy in Kolhapur (Express photo by Shubham Kurale). Milk containers at Gokul Dairy in Kolhapur (Express photo by Shubham Kurale).

Mushrif said, “Patil’s experience in the cooperative sector would help Gokul’s growth and benefit its milk producers.” He added that the board would work towards ensuring better prices for cow and buffalo milk and would seek to compete with Amul.

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Explaining the circumstances surrounding the appointment of government-nominated directors, Mushrif said the required quorum had become an issue, leaving the cooperative with no option but to have an administrative board. Consequently, four government-nominated directors were given voting rights on the Gokul board. He maintained that the nominated members were qualified and had exercised their voting rights independently.

‘Black day,’ says Opposition

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the developments, calling them a “black day for Indian democracy”. He alleged that the BJP had attempted to overturn the democratic mandate despite the Congress-led Samvichari Aghadi winning 13 of the 25 seats on the Gokul board.

Mahayuti supporters celebrating the win (Express photo by Shubham Kurale). Mahayuti supporters celebrating the win (Express photo by Shubham Kurale).

“Today can be considered a black day for Indian democracy, brought during Diwali by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Samvichari Aghadi, led by Congress MLC Satej Patil, secured a clear democratic majority by winning 13 out of 25 seats. One needs great courage to accept defeat, but I do not see that courage in the BJP. Such attempts to manipulate the Gokul election do not suit Maharashtra’s political legacy,” Raut said.