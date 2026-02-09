NCP storms back to power in Pune ZP, proves its supremacy in Panchayat Samiti poll

The Nationalist Congress Party — whose national president Ajit Pawar died during the campaigning phase in a plane crash — on Monday stormed back to power in Pune zilla parishad, winning 51 out of the 73 seats which went to polls on Saturday. In the 2017 elections, the party had won 44 seats and this time, it has shown much improved performance.

Similarly, in the Panchayat Samiti elections in Pune district, NCP emerged as the largest party, bagging 78 seats out of the 146. The BJP was a distant second with 24 seats, followed by Shiv Sena which won 11. The Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 10 seats while the Congress could not open its account.

The NCP wasted no time in crediting the party’s success to the “tireless efforts” of Ajit Pawar who had gone all-out to prove NCP’s supremacy. “The results are a tribute to the work and tireless efforts of late Ajitdada Pawar,” said NCP state president Sunil Tatkare.

In Baramati, the hometown of Ajit Pawar, the NCP won 10 seats. It had left two seats to BJP which won them for the first time. The NCP won all six Zilla Parishad seats in Baramati.

Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, former MP, said, “The NCP had won 44 seats in the 2017 elections. This time, so far, the party has won more seats than in the past. In fact, the NCP has ruled Pune Zilla Parishad for two decades since 2004.”

Reacting to the NCP’s improved performance, Sambhaji Holkar, NCP Pune president, said, “This victory belongs to late Ajitdada Pawar. He had picked winning candidates, he had put in place a winning strategy and put in hard effort. He was keen and confident on NCP’s victory which has finally come true. Though it is a victory for NCP, it is a sad victory for us as we have lost our precious party president. The party will continue to walk in the path shown by him.”

Of the 73 ZP seats, while NCP claimed that it had won 51 seats, the BJP had to remain content with 10 seats.

Similarly, in Maval taluka too, the NCP won all five ZP seats. In Daund taluka, of the seven ZP seats, NCP won 6 while BJP won one seat.

The NCP’s best performance came in Indapur taluka where it won all the 8 contested Zilla Parishad seats. The BJP which contested on all 8 seats drew a blank.

In Junnar taluka, of the 7 ZP seats, NCP won four seats while BJP won three seats.

The BJP had contested on 58 seats but could win only 10 Pune ZP seats. The Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena won five of the 38 seats it had contested, the NCP (SP) won one seat of the 8 it contested. The Congress drew a blank in all the 26 seats it contested. The Shiv Sena (UBT) which had contested on 26 seats managed to win 6 seats.

All the winners in Baramati taluka on Monday met Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and expressed their resolve to remain committed to the development of the taluka in future. The newly elected members paid their respects by offering a floral wreath at the portrait of Ajit Pawar.