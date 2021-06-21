NCP Pune unit chief, other leaders held for breaking Covid rules during party office inauguration

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Pune City unit chief Prashant Jagtap, along with some other leaders, was Monday arrested for the flouting of Covid norms during the inauguration of the party’s new central office in Pune on Saturday. The leaders were given immediate bail.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had been present for the Saturday event, which saw the gathering of a large crowd, violation of social distancing norms, and several people not wearing masks.

When Pawar was later questioned on it, he had apologised and said appropriate action would be initiated against those responsible.

On Sunday, an offence was registered at Shivajinagar police station against various Pune NCP leaders, including Jagtap, youth wing leader Mahesh Hande, Pradeep Deshmukh, Nilesh Nikam, Rohan Paygude and Balasaheb Bodke. They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 for actions leading to possible infection, and various Covid regulations currently in force.

A police officer said Jagtap was placed under arrest on Monday morning as part of the investigation into the case. He was, however, granted immediate bail as the provisions under which the case has been registered are bailable. “Other NCP leaders named in the FIR are also being placed under arrest and will be granted bail after completing the necessary legal procedure,” the officer said.

The NCP’s new central office is located at Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Chowk at Dengle Bridge.

According to the police, youth wing leader Hande had sought permission to organise the inauguration event and for the use of loudspeakers. While both the permissions were granted, the police had instructed organisers to adhere to all Covid norms. Hande, at the time of getting the permission, had orally assured the officers concerned that 100 to 150 people would come for the ceremony. However, the event, held between 5 pm and 7 pm on Saturday, was attended by over 500 persons, as per the police’s preliminary estimate.