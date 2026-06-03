Why NCP is in turmoil in Pune and why its top leaders are upset

Senior party loyalists are up in arms against national president Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar, accusing the new leadership of alienating grassroots workers by awarding an MLC ticket to Vikram Kakade.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More, Ajay Jadhav
6 min readPuneJun 3, 2026 10:16 AM IST
Rajya Sabha MP ParthRajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar (File photo)
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For the first time since Ajit Pawar’s death on January 28, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is facing a severe internal crisis in Pune district, Maharashtra. A large section of the party’s top leadership has revolted over the sudden nomination of Vikram Kakade for the upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) seat.

Breaking away from traditional party discipline, senior leaders have openly criticised the candidate selection process. NCP insiders note that this level of “mass rebellion” was completely unprecedented during Ajit Pawar’s lifetime.

While multiple senior leaders have aired their grievances publicly, one high-ranking official has already resigned, arguing that organisational loyalty has lost its value under the new dispensation led by national president Sunetra Pawar.

According to party insiders, the main source of resentment stems from the influential role played by Sunetra Pawar’s elder son, Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, in selecting the candidate.

While NCP state president Sunil Tatkare was preoccupied with securing a nomination for his own son in Raigad district, Sunetra Pawar reportedly delegated the selection of the Pune candidate to Parth. The decision to pick a newcomer over seasoned loyalists has alienated the party’s grassroots rank and file.

High-profile resignation exposes resentment

Resigning from his post as working president of the Parvati Assembly constituency in Pune, Ramdas Gade-Patil said, “I have resigned from my position as Working President because there is no place for loyalists in the party. In the past, Sanjay Kakade, father of Vikram Kakade, worked to split the NCP. Giving a ticket to the son of that same Sanjay Kakade is wrong. I have resigned from my post as Working President because Vikram Kakade has been given the candidature.”

In the letter, Patil added, “Today, the wrong candidate was announced for the local self-government constituency of the Legislative Council. We staked everything to grow the NCP, remained loyal to the party for 30 years, and even went into debt for its sake. And yet, if the party is giving a ticket to the son of Sanjay Kakade, the same man who broke the party in 2017, poached our two-term corporators to take them into the BJP, provided them with resources, stabbed Ajit Dada in the back, and went and sat in Devendra Fadnavis’s lap, then what value is left for loyal workers like us in the party? Therefore, I am hereby submitting my resignation from all my posts to you.”

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Sunil Tingare, former city president of the NCP, who filed his nomination as a rebel candidate, said, ”All senior leaders were taken aback when the name of Vikram Kakade was announced. If the party had picked up any of us, we would have had no problem. But the moment Vikram Kakade’s name was announced, we all felt let down. This is because all senior leaders have worked relentlessly under Ajit Dada’s leadership to ensure the party’s growth. We have remained loyal to the party throughout. When Ajit Dada decided to join Mahayuti, we accepted his move. We never thought we would be treated in this manner, and a newcomer would be picked ahead of us.”

Parth Pawar on a sticky wicket

Parth Pawar met Tingare at their residence in Pune and promised to do him justice in the future. ”Whatever I had on mind, I told the party about it. I made no bones of the fact that I was not happy with the decision to nominate Vikram Kakade…The party leadership has assured that it will ensure appropriate respect for me in future.” After meeting Parth Pawar, Tingare has decided to withdraw his nomination.

In the same breath, Tingare said it is possible that the party leadership was misguided in its choice of candidate. ”I feel some leaders might have misguided the party leadership about choosing the candidate. Anyway, I am not leaving the party. I had assured Ajit Dada that I will always remain loyal to the party and will continue to be loyal,” he said.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, all top leaders are upset with the party’s decision. Former mayor Vilas Lande, known for his proximity to Ajit Pawar, was also livid at the party’s decision.

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”Party workers like us feel that he possesses financial strength… Workers are discussing among themselves that the person who has been given the ticket is a major organiser and powerful. He is financially affluent, they say. There is a feeling among some workers that he received the ticket because he is financially capable,” Lande said.

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s leadership qualities, Lande said, “If Ajitdada were here, he would have given an opportunity to a sincere worker. With him not being here, we are now completely helpless.”

Yogesh Behl, former mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said he was promised by Ajit Pawar during civic elections in December-January that he would be nominated to the state Council. I have been a party corporator for 35 years and have been loyal to Ajitdada. He had promised that he would nominate me for the council elections. Yet the party has given a ticket to someone who joined just hours before nominations were filed. All the NCP leaders in Pimpri-Chinchwad are upset by the party’s decision. We feel injustice has been done to the party.”

The Council elections have put Parth Pawar on a sticky wicket. Vikram Pawar is considered close to him. ”It seems just because Vikram Kakade was close to Parth Pawar, he has been favoured. If this is the criterion, then the future course of action is open to us. I am loyal to the party for now….I will decide what to do in future,” said a top NCP leader.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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