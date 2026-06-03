Why NCP is in turmoil in Pune and why its top leaders are upset

For the first time since Ajit Pawar’s death on January 28, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is facing a severe internal crisis in Pune district, Maharashtra. A large section of the party’s top leadership has revolted over the sudden nomination of Vikram Kakade for the upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) seat.

Breaking away from traditional party discipline, senior leaders have openly criticised the candidate selection process. NCP insiders note that this level of “mass rebellion” was completely unprecedented during Ajit Pawar’s lifetime.

While multiple senior leaders have aired their grievances publicly, one high-ranking official has already resigned, arguing that organisational loyalty has lost its value under the new dispensation led by national president Sunetra Pawar.

According to party insiders, the main source of resentment stems from the influential role played by Sunetra Pawar’s elder son, Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, in selecting the candidate.

While NCP state president Sunil Tatkare was preoccupied with securing a nomination for his own son in Raigad district, Sunetra Pawar reportedly delegated the selection of the Pune candidate to Parth. The decision to pick a newcomer over seasoned loyalists has alienated the party’s grassroots rank and file.

High-profile resignation exposes resentment

Resigning from his post as working president of the Parvati Assembly constituency in Pune, Ramdas Gade-Patil said, “I have resigned from my position as Working President because there is no place for loyalists in the party. In the past, Sanjay Kakade, father of Vikram Kakade, worked to split the NCP. Giving a ticket to the son of that same Sanjay Kakade is wrong. I have resigned from my post as Working President because Vikram Kakade has been given the candidature.”

In the letter, Patil added, “Today, the wrong candidate was announced for the local self-government constituency of the Legislative Council. We staked everything to grow the NCP, remained loyal to the party for 30 years, and even went into debt for its sake. And yet, if the party is giving a ticket to the son of Sanjay Kakade, the same man who broke the party in 2017, poached our two-term corporators to take them into the BJP, provided them with resources, stabbed Ajit Dada in the back, and went and sat in Devendra Fadnavis’s lap, then what value is left for loyal workers like us in the party? Therefore, I am hereby submitting my resignation from all my posts to you.”

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Speaking to The Indian Express, Sunil Tingare, former city president of the NCP, who filed his nomination as a rebel candidate, said, ”All senior leaders were taken aback when the name of Vikram Kakade was announced. If the party had picked up any of us, we would have had no problem. But the moment Vikram Kakade’s name was announced, we all felt let down. This is because all senior leaders have worked relentlessly under Ajit Dada’s leadership to ensure the party’s growth. We have remained loyal to the party throughout. When Ajit Dada decided to join Mahayuti, we accepted his move. We never thought we would be treated in this manner, and a newcomer would be picked ahead of us.”

Parth Pawar on a sticky wicket

Parth Pawar met Tingare at their residence in Pune and promised to do him justice in the future. ”Whatever I had on mind, I told the party about it. I made no bones of the fact that I was not happy with the decision to nominate Vikram Kakade…The party leadership has assured that it will ensure appropriate respect for me in future.” After meeting Parth Pawar, Tingare has decided to withdraw his nomination.

In the same breath, Tingare said it is possible that the party leadership was misguided in its choice of candidate. ”I feel some leaders might have misguided the party leadership about choosing the candidate. Anyway, I am not leaving the party. I had assured Ajit Dada that I will always remain loyal to the party and will continue to be loyal,” he said.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, all top leaders are upset with the party’s decision. Former mayor Vilas Lande, known for his proximity to Ajit Pawar, was also livid at the party’s decision.

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”Party workers like us feel that he possesses financial strength… Workers are discussing among themselves that the person who has been given the ticket is a major organiser and powerful. He is financially affluent, they say. There is a feeling among some workers that he received the ticket because he is financially capable,” Lande said.

Recalling Ajit Pawar’s leadership qualities, Lande said, “If Ajitdada were here, he would have given an opportunity to a sincere worker. With him not being here, we are now completely helpless.”

Yogesh Behl, former mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said he was promised by Ajit Pawar during civic elections in December-January that he would be nominated to the state Council. I have been a party corporator for 35 years and have been loyal to Ajitdada. He had promised that he would nominate me for the council elections. Yet the party has given a ticket to someone who joined just hours before nominations were filed. All the NCP leaders in Pimpri-Chinchwad are upset by the party’s decision. We feel injustice has been done to the party.”

The Council elections have put Parth Pawar on a sticky wicket. Vikram Pawar is considered close to him. ”It seems just because Vikram Kakade was close to Parth Pawar, he has been favoured. If this is the criterion, then the future course of action is open to us. I am loyal to the party for now….I will decide what to do in future,” said a top NCP leader.