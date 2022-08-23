scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

NCP protests state govt move to give Govindas jobs under sports quota

The NCP staged a protest on FC Road, and a large number of women and youth participated in the agitation. They played ‘gilli danda’ and ‘marbles’, saying this will ensure them government jobs as per the state government decision.

NCP workers play some games as part of a protest held on Fergusson College Road in Pune on Monday. (Express Photo by Oshwin Kadhao)

After the Maharashtra government announced sports quota reservation in government jobs for participants of ‘Dahi Handi’, the city unit of the NCP on Monday staged a protest against the decision by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis, accusing them of meting out injustice to aspirants of government jobs preparing for competitive examination.

“The state government announced reservation in jobs for participants of Dahi Handi. Also, state minister Chandrakant Patil made a statement that reservation will also be announced for those playing sports like gilli danda if there is demand from citizens. This is injustice to those preparing hard for government jobs through competitive examinations,” said city NCP chief Prashant Jagtap.

“The youth prepare for years for government jobs through competitive examinations, including that of Maharashtra Public Service Commission. These kind of announcements to woo voters ahead of civic polls is fooling the public,” he said.

City NCP spokesperson Pradeep Deshmukh said the state government is making political announcements. “How will they decide eligibility for participants of Dahi Handi for any particular post in government jobs that require minimum basic qualification for the work,” he said.

More from Pune

Moreover, Dahi Handi celebrations are mainly held in big cities like Mumbai, Thane and Pune, so this was injustice to rural youth, Deshmukh added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:37:42 am
