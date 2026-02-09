NCP’s PMC wing to urge national executive to appoint Sunetra Pawar as national unit chief

The PMC unit of NCP has unanimously decided to urge the party to appoint Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as national chief of the party, which became vacant after the death of Ajit Pawar.

“Considering all the factors in depth, it is believed that the leadership of Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar and the new Deputy Chief Minister, who is loyal to the ideological tradition of Ajit Pawar, understands the party’s organisational culture, and can maintain restraint, balance, and stability during difficult times, should be the national president of the NCP. It will be in the best interest of the party, acceptable, and provide stability,” said the NCP leader in PMC.

She has always contributed selflessly to the party and its leadership from behind the scenes, and her personality is one that can bring all sections together, said Nikam adding, “Therefore, considering the party’s interests, organisational continuity, legal aspects, and the emotional trust of the party workers, in accordance with the constitution of the Nationalist Congress Party, this proposal to elect Sunetra Pawar as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party was placed before all the corporators of the Nationalist Congress Party in the Pune Municipal Corporation.”

He said the proposal has been unanimously approved, and a resolution has been passed in this meeting that this approved proposal should be officially sent to the National Executive Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party for further appropriate decisions and necessary action.

The unfortunate accidental death of Ajit Pawar, the national president, guide, and source of inspiration for the Nationalist Congress Party on January 28 is an irreparable loss for the NCP and for the political life of the country. His demise has cast a pall of sorrow over the party, creating a huge void at the organizational level, said Nikam.

“Throughout his political career, he steadfastly upheld the party’s ideological direction, organisational strength, and the confidence of the ordinary workers, leading the party through many difficult times with unwavering resolve.”

“The NCP is a party that follows the principles of social justice, equality, and fraternity of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, as well as the tradition of ideal, restrained, and inclusive leadership of Yashwantrao Chavan. Preserving this ideological tradition, maintaining the party’s unity, and sustaining the emotional and moral confidence of the workers has become extremely necessary at this juncture,” said Nikam.

“To prevent any adverse impact on the party’s decision-making process, organisational functioning, and public image due to the vacancy in the national president’s position, it is essential to elect a new leader immediately, but entirely within the legal and constitutional framework. According to the relevant provisions of the Nationalist Congress Party’s constitution, if the national president’s post becomes vacant, the party’s authorised body has the right to elect a new president through a proper resolution,” he added.