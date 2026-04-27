NCP Pimpri delegation meets Sunetra Pawar, urges MLC nomination for Behl

Local leaders and former corporators met Sunetra Pawar to argue that the city needs stronger representation in the upper house to accelerate development. (Express File Photo)

On behalf of the Pimpri Chinchwad city district, a delegation comprising sitting and former corporators, office bearers, and party workers met the National President of the NCP and Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar at their ‘Devagiri’ residence in Mumbai on Monday.

In view of the upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) elections, the delegation unanimously proposed the name of NCP city unit president and former Mayor Yogesh Behl, to represent Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

Since 1992, Behl has been elected as a corporator for seven consecutive terms. “He is known as a studious leader who has handled various responsibilities, including City President, Mayor, Leader of the House, and Chairman of the Standing Committee. He has consistently worked for the common man. Initially with the Congress and later with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he played a pivotal role in strengthening the party organisation and bringing the party to power in the Municipal Corporation. It is well known that since 1992, he has been recognised as a trusted and loyal associate of Ajit Dada,” the delegation told the party leadership.