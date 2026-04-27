NCP Pimpri delegation meets Sunetra Pawar, urges MLC nomination for Behl

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On behalf of the Pimpri Chinchwad city district, a delegation comprising sitting and former corporators, office bearers, and party workers met the National President of the NCP and Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar at their ‘Devagiri’ residence in Mumbai on Monday.
In view of the upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) elections, the delegation unanimously proposed the name of NCP city unit president and former Mayor Yogesh Behl, to represent Pimpri-Chinchwad city.
Since 1992, Behl has been elected as a corporator for seven consecutive terms. “He is known as a studious leader who has handled various responsibilities, including City President, Mayor, Leader of the House, and Chairman of the Standing Committee. He has consistently worked for the common man. Initially with the Congress and later with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he played a pivotal role in strengthening the party organisation and bringing the party to power in the Municipal Corporation. It is well known that since 1992, he has been recognised as a trusted and loyal associate of Ajit Dada,” the delegation told the party leadership.
The delegation submitted a memorandum stating that to date, Pimpri-Chinchwad has not received representation in the Legislative Council.
Furthermore, as the Pimpri Assembly constituency has been reserved for many years. Behl has not had an opportunity to contest.
The memorandum further highlights that among the three assembly constituencies in the city, the NCP currently has only one MLA (from the Pimpri constituency). However, to ensure comprehensive development across the entire city and to coordinate effectively with the Municipal Corporation and administration for ward-level works, it stated that it is essential to grant an MLC seat to Pimpri Chinchwad in the form of Behl. This would accelerate development projects and help increase the party’s strength in the region, local leaders said.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Behl said the party leadership sounded positive about the MLC nomination to him. “Our leader Parth Pawar sought to know the reason for the lower number of wards in the PCMC election held in January. He said the party should raise its voice against corruption in PCMC,” he said.