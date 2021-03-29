NCP picks deceased MLA Bharat Bhalke’s son for Pandharpur seat

THE NCP on Monday announced the candidature of 27-year-old Bhagirath Bhalke for the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha bypolls. He is the son of NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke, whose death last year necessitated an election to the seat. He will take on Samadhan Awathade of the BJP.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil tweeted Bhagirath’s name on Monday. “The seat fell vacant due to Bharat Bhalke’s death. After a green signal from party chief Sharad Pawar, the NCP has decided to field Bhagirath Bhalke,” Patil said.

Earlier, Parth Pawar’s name was doing the rounds for seat. An NCP leader from Pandharpur had written to Sharad Pawar, supporting Parth’s candidature. Parth lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval seat. Since then, he has been active on Twitter, and has made controversial statements.

Party spokesperson Umesh Patil, however, said Parth’s name was never considered. “The party has picked Bhagirath and we are confident he will retain the seat,” he said. The counting will be held on April 17.