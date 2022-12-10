scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

NCP MP raises plight of rare disease patients in Rajya Sabha

In May this year, the Centre had amended the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021 and announced Rs 50 lakh monetary aid to patients of all groups of rare diseases.

The MP highlighted that patients of rare disease, mostly children, are diagnosed with life-threatening rare genetic conditions. (PTI File)
NATIONALIST CONGRESS Party MP Dr Fauzia Khan on Friday raised the plight of patients with rare diseases in Parliament. During a Zero Hour discussion in the Rajya Sabha, the MP said there did not seem to be any urgency in treating patients of rare disease.

In May this year, the Centre had amended the National Policy for Rare Diseases 2021 and announced Rs 50 lakh monetary aid to patients of all groups of rare diseases. However, patients have experienced inordinate delay in procedural formalities across Centres Of Excellence, claim activists with patient advocacy groups.

The MP highlighted that patients of rare disease, mostly children, are diagnosed with life-threatening rare genetic conditions, including Lysosomal Storage Disorders like Gaucher disease, Pompe disease, MPS I and Fabry disease, emphasising that the delay in treatment processes across the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Centers of Excellence (COEs) is endangering the lives of these patients.

Dr Khan said this unending delay and lack of urgency on the part of the Centres of Excellence has not only claimed several innocent young lives, but also endangered the survival prospects of close to 415 odd patients, largely children, diagnosed with life threatening rare disease conditions.

Manjit Singh, president of Lysosomal Storage Disorders Support Society, a national-level organisation that spreads awareness about rare diseases, in a statement said that while the Union ministry is concerned about this sensitive issue, the onus is on the Centres of Excellence to process the applications of eligible
patients and recommend the same to the ministry to source the funds.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 12:17:59 am
